Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went off on CNN at a press conference and gloated that, “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!”

Hegseth held a joint press conference on Tuesday morning alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to update the Pentagon press corps as the Iran war closes out its second week.

During his opening remarks, Hegseth lashed out at the press, even writing headlines for what he wished would be a “patriotic” press corps.

The secretary also singled out CNN and name-checked Ellison, who has promised Trump “sweeping changes” if his bid to buy CNN’s parent company succeeds:

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: But some in this crew, in the press, just can’t stop. Allow me to make a few suggestions. People look up at the TV and they see banners. They see headlines. I used to be in that business. And I know that everything is written intentionally. For example, a banner or a headline, “Mideast War intensifies,” splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that’s what they do. What should the banner read instead? How about “Iran increasingly desperate?”. Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted. Or more fake news from CNN. “Reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran War’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz.”. Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Streat of Hormuz. This is always what they do, hold the straight hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better! Another example of a fake headline that I saw yesterday: “War Widening.” Here’s a real headline for you for an actual patriotic press. How about “Iran shrinking, going underground?” You see Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers and moving into civilian areas. The only thing that is widening is our advantage. Not to mention our Gulf partners stepping up even more now going on the offense. And have always been with us on the defense with collective and integrated air defenses.

UPDATE: A CNN spokesperson reached out to Mediaite following the presser to say “We stand by our reporting.”

Watch above via CNN.

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