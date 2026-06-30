‘Apocalyptically and Indefensibly Bad’: Conservative Pundits Melt Down Over Supreme Court Upholding Birthright Citizenship
Right-wing pundits were beside themselves in response to the news that the Supreme Court voted to uphold birthright citizenship.
On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court announced a wave of major decisions in high-profile cases. In the final ruling of the day, the court voted 5-4 to strike down President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship. The executive order was signed on Trump’s first day in office, and it declared that children born in the U.S. to illegally immigrants would no longer be U.S. citizens.
The Supreme Court, however, felt otherwise, as five justices decided to uphold the right that was established by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
Conservatives were not happy with the decision.
OutKick’s Tomi Lahren said, “The invasion worked,” in response to the Supreme Court’s Tuesday rulings.
“So we’ve got open voting season, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, ballot harvesting, drop boxes AND birth right citizenship,” Lahren tweeted. “Well played, Democrats. The invasion worked. Meanwhile so-called republicans won’t pass the Save America Act and have backed off mass deportations because it looks ‘mean.'”
Megyn Kelly accused the “squish conservatives” on the Supreme Court of being “too afraid of being called ‘racist.'”
Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino argued it was “way past time for a constitutional amendment.”
Similar thoughts were shared throughout the conservative political landscape.
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