‘Apocalyptically and Indefensibly Bad’: Conservative Pundits Melt Down Over Supreme Court Upholding Birthright Citizenship

Right-wing pundits were beside themselves in response to the news that the Supreme Court voted to uphold birthright citizenship.

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court announced a wave of major decisions in high-profile cases. In the final ruling of the day, the court voted 5-4 to strike down President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship. The executive order was signed on Trump’s first day in office, and it declared that children born in the U.S. to illegally immigrants would no longer be U.S. citizens.

The Supreme Court, however, felt otherwise, as five justices decided to uphold the right that was established by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Conservatives were not happy with the decision.

OutKick’s Tomi Lahren said, “The invasion worked,” in response to the Supreme Court’s Tuesday rulings.

“So we’ve got open voting season, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, ballot harvesting, drop boxes AND birth right citizenship,” Lahren tweeted. “Well played, Democrats. The invasion worked. Meanwhile so-called republicans won’t pass the Save America Act and have backed off mass deportations because it looks ‘mean.'”

So we’ve got open voting season, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, ballot harvesting, drop boxes AND birth right citizenship. Well played, Democrats. The invasion worked. Meanwhile so-called republicans won’t pass the Save America Act and have backed off… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 30, 2026

Megyn Kelly accused the “squish conservatives” on the Supreme Court of being “too afraid of being called ‘racist.'”

The 14th Amd was never intended to allow any non-citizen to confer citizenship on her child (& thereby skip the line) by delivering the baby here. This Court majority – esp the squish conservatives – all too afraid of being called “racist” to find accordingly. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 30, 2026

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino argued it was “way past time for a constitutional amendment.”

It’s way past time for a constitutional amendment. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 30, 2026

Similar thoughts were shared throughout the conservative political landscape.

Being a leftist in America means you fervently support birthright citizenship, but not necessarily birth. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 30, 2026

If a woman gives birth at the Supreme Court, is her baby entitled to automatic status as a justice? pic.twitter.com/vBfvvYY6cc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 30, 2026

Well, that’s the worst case scenario on birthplace citizenship case. Apocalyptically and indefensibly bad. Very, very difficult to see where to go from here. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 30, 2026

Upset with the SCOTUS decision today? Call your senator at (202) 224-3121 and tell them to support my Constitutional Amendment to end Birthright Citizenship. We must protect the integrity of American citizenship. https://t.co/BQzxcxMLO1 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2026

There are always other ways For example: The court never said we can't mandate spot pregnancy tests for foreigners — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2026

There you have it, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts just decided that little Josue born to illegal Haitians in Springfield, Ohio is just as American as you and me… because of the 14th Amendment or something. https://t.co/uWTtzbriPx — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 30, 2026

A pregnant woman can jump the border, pop her baby out, and then get her family on welfare, sponsored by American taxpayer dollars. That’s not right. Birthright citizenship needs to be fixed. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 30, 2026

This decision should be motivation for Congress to act. My Ban Birth Tourism Act would stop foreign nationals from exploiting our system, a problem that will only get worse. It’s time to protect the integrity and value of American citizenship.https://t.co/6XgrrqAOcC — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 30, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court kills the United States of America as a sovereign nation 4 days before what would have been its 250th birthday. Irony so thick. — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) June 30, 2026

A majority of the Supreme Court decided that to be legally American is so debased, it can be obtained as the proceeds of criminal conspiracy, and the founders who risked hanging to forge this nation wanted us all one day to think citizenship is just a game, a joke — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 30, 2026

The actual “birthright” belongs to my children, and the children of all real Americans. They have a birthright to live in a country that resembles the one our ancestors established. And now that birthright, the only true birthright, has been destroyed in favor of the imagined… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 30, 2026

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