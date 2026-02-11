Jeffrey Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda decried Attorney General Pam Bondi’s performance at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, claiming the attorney general “has become a circus act” who was “trying to distract” from the true gravity of the Epstein case.

Lacerda, who attended the bombshell hearing along with other victims of Epstein, spoke to NewsNation’s Joe Khalil about her reaction to the proceedings. In the extended version of the interview, Lacerda expressed disappointment with Bondi, claiming she “dehumanized” the Epstein survivors sitting behind her.

“We expected a little more on Pam Bondi’s part,” she said. “I think she really dehumanized us today. At one point they asked, you know, if she could apologize to us and, you know, she never did.”

“We expected more…she really dehumanized us today…I think she has become a circus act.” Harsh assessment from Marina Lacerda, an Epstein survivor who says she and other victims feel disrespected by Attorney General Bondi’s testimony and responses to Epstein questions. pic.twitter.com/kGotYmy83g — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 11, 2026

Lacerda was referring to a heated moment during the hearing when Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asked the attorney general to face Epstein’s victims and apologise for her department’s wrongdoing– a request Bondi denied.

“We stood there, and we almost felt like embarrassed that we even stood up, and she couldn’t turn around and apologize to us,” said Lacerda. “And I think right now, I think the whole room is pretty much laughing at her. She has become a circus act at this point.”

Lacerda also hit Bondi over her consistent attempts to focus on the wins of President Donald Trump’s administration, claiming she was trying to move attention away from the issue at hand.

“I think she said President Trump was the best president that we’ve ever had. The whole room laughed as well. I think that she’s trying to distract us, and she’s trying to look at the positive things that could, you know, that her department and her administration has done. But I think that it may happen, she may have done all these positive things, but we’re here today for a different reason.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

