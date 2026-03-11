Attorney General Pam Bondi has moved into housing on a military base amid ongoing threats, according to a new report.

The New York Times, citing multiple people familiar with the situation, reported that Bondi “relocated” within the past month from an apartment to one of several military bases in Washington where other Trump officials are also living. Bondi’s move reportedly came amid threats from the cartels and critics upset over her handling of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Other Trump officials moved to military facilities amid security threats include Kristi Noem, who recently lost her gig as head of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

A spokesperson for Noem previously told the Times that she was paying “fair-market rent” for her military base housing, though other reports suggested the housing was free.

Bondi’s staff saw an uptick in threats against the attorney general, especially in recent months with Epstein files backlash and the capture of disputed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

The latest backlash on Epstein came after Bondi announced that “all” Epstein files have been released by the Department of Justice, following weeks of complaints about redactions and more in the files that were released.

Victims of Epstein specifically complained about a lack of DOJ action based on information in the files and the fact that some of their names were actually exposed and had to be later redacted.

“This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors,” some victims wrote in a statement. “Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous.”

