‘You’re Making a Face But —’ Anti-Trump Influencer on CNN Stuns Pro-Trump Writer With ‘Bigotry’ Rant

Anti-Trump influencer and CNN regular Adam Mockler elicited a stunned face from pro-Trump New York Post writer Lydia Moynihan with a rant on the “bigotry” within President Donald Trump’s “movement.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) offered a quasi-supportive semi-condemnation when he was pressed about anti-Islamic posts from Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL):

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: Look, there’s a lot of energy in the country and a lot of popular sentiment that the demand to impose Sharia Law in America is a serious problem. That’s what animates this, and that’s the, you know, the language that people use. It’s different language than I would use. But I think that’s a serious issue.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip ripped Johnson for “coddling bigotry,” prompting a blistering aside from Mockler accusing Republicans of “welcoming” bigotry:

ABBY PHILLIP: And Speaker Johnson, coddling this bigotry, I think is the other part of the story to be honest. ADAM MOCKLER: A few things. First of all, my grandpa moved from Syria in early ’80s. And my dad’s whole side of the family, they are Muslims. So, anti-Muslim bigotry has been around for decades and decades. I will say my grandpa who moved here, the Muslim community he lives in Indiana is full of doctors, heart surgeons, people who have helped their community. I also find it very ironic that Republicans are so welcoming to any form of bigotry. They’re so welcoming to anti-trans bigotry. They’re so welcoming to anti-Muslim bigotry. [To Moynihan] You’re making a face but these are bigoted comments they made. But the moment that bigotry is targeted towards them, freak the hell out. You have to stop any bigotry before it enters your movement. I just find it funny when Randy Fine will be super Islamophobic, but then he’ll be on the floor whenever something is directed at Jewish people, which by the way, you should never be bigoted towards anybody. Stop the bigotry before it enters your movement. But how do you only micro-focus on certain forms of bigotry? I just don’t get it.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

