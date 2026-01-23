UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a strongly-worded video on Friday slamming President Donald Trump’s assertion that NATO troops — including those from the United Kingdom — avoided the front lines in Afghanistan.

Starmer’s statement pointed to further erosion of relations between the U.S. and European allies, which escalated when Trump repeatedly threatened to acquire Greenland without Denmark’s permission. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Trump further incited European leaders by questioning the existence of NATO.

“We’ve never needed them,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business in Davos. “We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines.”

In fact, the only time in history when NATO invoked the Article 5 collective security agreement was after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Starmer joined other prominent British politicians in denouncing Trump’s statements.

“Let me start by paying tribute to the 457 of our armed services who lost their lives in Afghanistan,” Starmer began.

He continued:

I will never forget their courage, their bravery, and the sacrifice that they made for their country. There were many also who were injured, some with life-changing injuries. And, so, I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting, and frankly, appalling. And I’m not surprised they’ve caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed and injured, and in fact, across the country.

We will never forget the sacrifices of those who served in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/kueDIF1KOu — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 23, 2026

John Healey, Britain’s defense secretary wrote on social media, “NATO’s Article 5 has only been triggered once. The UK and NATO allies answered the US call. And more than 450 British personnel lost their lives in Afghanistan. Those British troops should be remembered for who they were: heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation.”

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party, released a video message calling Trump’s comments, “absolute nonsense.”

“Comments like this are factually wrong, weaken NATO, and denigrate the memory of our brave soldiers who served there,” she wrote.

President Trump’s comments about British Troops in Afghanistan are disgraceful. Comments like this are factually wrong, weaken NATO, and denigrate the memory of our brave soldiers who served there. pic.twitter.com/m6KVPw8VZB — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 23, 2026

And Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrat party wrote, “457 British troops lost their lives in Afghanistan. Trump avoided military service 5 times. How dare he question their sacrifice. [Nigel] Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed.”

457 British troops lost their lives in Afghanistan. Trump avoided military service 5 times. How dare he question their sacrifice. Farage and all the others still fawning over Trump should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/4xmsAYnt76 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 22, 2026

So far, Trump hasn’t commented on the backlash.

