Poll Finds 62% of Republicans Believe Gov’t is ‘Hiding’ Info on Epstein’s Clients

A majority of Republican voters believe that the Trump administration is “hiding” information on people who were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes, according to a new poll.

The new Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 62% of Republicans and 70% of participants on the whole believe the government is withholding the identities of the powerful figures connected to Epstein’s network.

Only 18% of Americans believe President Donald Trump was unaware of Epstein’s crimes during their past association, a figure that rises to just 34% among Republicans. Trump has insisted he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities, saying he cut ties with the financier years before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Suspicion runs particularly deep on Epstein’s death, where 62% of participants said they believe the government is “hiding information” about Epstein’s death, officially ruled a suicide, with 56% of Republicans also sharing this belief.

Only 23% of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the scandal, while 52% disapprove, highlighting the political damage of an issue Trump once used to energise his base.

The poll did find that Trump’s standing has improved slightly with his core supporters, with Republican approval of his handling of the issue rising to 53%, up from 44% last month. Still, that remains far below his broader approval rating within the party, suggesting unease persists on this particular issue.

The doubts continue even after Trump signed a Congress-approved bill to release government files related Epstein in November.