Steelers Star TJ Watt Suffers Partially Collapsed Lung After Dry Needling Treatment, Undergoes Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt underwent a successful surgery on Thursday, after a Wednesday dry needling treatment session at the team’s facility left him with a partially collapsed lung, per a message from brother J.J. Watt on X.

“Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well, and he is being released from the hospital today,” wrote J.J. on Friday. “He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes.”

According to reporting from The Athletic, Watt arrived at the facility on Wednesday — a scheduled off day — to receive a dry needling treatment. The Mayo Clinic writes that “during a dry needling treatment, one or more thin, monofilament needles are inserted into a muscle trigger point…. decreasing muscle tightness, increasing blood flow, and reducing pain.”

After the session took a turn for the worse, Watt stayed overnight at a Pittsburgh hospital before surgery to “stabilize” and “repair” his lung on Thursday, according to his brother.

While rare, lung injuries caused by medical procedures in NFL settings have occurred before. In 2020, then–Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung when a team doctor accidentally pierced it while administering a pain-killing injection ahead of a game. Taylor later sued the Chargers for medical malpractice.

On Friday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Watt was “at home resting comfortably,” but said the All-Pro defender will miss Pittsburgh’s Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins, adding that there is no firm timetable for Watt’s return.

It remains unclear whether Watt, one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players, will pursue legal action against the team. The NFL Players Association is aware of the situation and has been in contact with Watt’s team as it gathers additional information.

Notably, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, “the Steelers are 1-11 in Watt’s career when he doesn’t play.”