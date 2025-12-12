Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) claimed that a picture of novelty condoms with President Donald Trump’s face on them prove the “buddy buddy nature” of his past friendship with late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Min joined CNN’s Boris Sanchez on Friday shortly after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, including Min, released 19 photos provided to them by the estate of Epstein. The images, provided as part of an ongoing investigation, include three of Trump, two in which he’s pictured with women whose faces are redacted, and one with Epstein.

Also included in the photo dump is an image of what appears to be condoms with Trump’s face on them and the message: “It’s HUUUGE.” A sign with the bowl of condoms reads: “Trump Condom. $4.95.”

Sanchez asked Min on Friday if he could provide some “context” to the bizarre picture of “novelty condoms.”

Min said:

I think we’re still working through the details. So we’re trying to learn that information as well as the identities and ages of the six women whose faces were covered up. We may not necessarily release all that information. We’re trying to get those answers. But again I would I think that photo, which was clearly like a gag, saying it’s huge, with Donald Trump’s photo on these condom packages, just illustrated the the very buddy, buddy nature of the relationship between Trump and Epstein. And we’ve seen lots of other indicators of how close they are. The question that I think a lot of Americans want to know and a lot of the survivors want to know is was Donald Trump someone who actually broke the law? Did he rape children? And we know of course one girl, now a woman, filed a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13 or 14 years old.

Sanchez noted that the lawsuit Min mentioned was withdrawn, and the claim ultimately went nowhere.

“I believe that that was since taken back, that claims,” Sanchez noted.

“She claimed that she was being threatened, her family was being threatened,” Min said, adding, “I am pointing out, however, that someone did file a claim in a court of law saying that Donald Trump had raped her when she was 13.”

Trump was once friends with Epstein, but had a falling out with him. He explained over the summer it was because Epstein was stealing employees from Mar-a-Lago. Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Sanchez asked Min about accusations that he and Democrats are cherry-picking what to release in order to imply “guilt by association.”

“The argument we’re trying to make is not that anyone in particular is guilty or not guilty,” Min said. “The argument we’re trying to make is that we need answers. And for that to happen, the Epstein files need to be released in their entirety.”

Watch above via CNN.