Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Trump for Meltdown at Kaitlan Collins Over Epstein Question

Jimmy Kimmel skewered President Donald Trump for his wild scolding of CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins as he dodged a question about Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday night, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired footage of Trump lashing out at Collins hours earlier in an Oval Office presser after she asked what he would say to survivors of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation who believe justice has still not been served.

Rather than engage with the substance of the question, Trump attempted to shut it down entirely, snapping, “You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face… You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

After rolling the clip back, Kimmel quipped: “We are now at the ‘women should smile more’ stage of his presidency.”

“I’m trying to think of a worse time to tell a woman to smile more than when that person is a reporter asking about the Epstein victims. I can’t,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel also took aim at the administration’s broader handling of the Epstein revelations, mocking Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s attempt to downplay seizing on the names mentioned in the files: “It is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

“Stop being such a buzzkill, everybody,” he said. “Our forefathers had to fight for our right to party with Mr. Epstein.”

The host went on to slam the president for threats to sue Harvard University and the New York Times, joking: “Every post is a ransom note from the president.”

Watch above via ABC.

