Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) placed some of the blame for the murder of a Chicago university student at the feet of President Donald Trump.

While speaking in Springfield, Illinois on Tuesday, Pritzker addressed the murder of Sheridan Gorman, a Loyola University freshman who was shot and killed last week in Chicago. Jose Medina, a 25-year-old in the country illegally, was charged with the murder.

The governor said part of the blame for the murder belongs to the administration because they have not stuck to their “edict” of targeting the “worst of the worst” when it comes to illegal migrants.

“This has been a terrible tragedy, and I know that the Gorman family has suffered mightily,” he said. “I agree, there have been real failures. Those failures, of course, extend beyond the borders of Illinois. It’s their national failures, a failure to have comprehensive immigration reform, a failure of the president to follow his own edict to go after the worst of the worst.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson fired back in a statement to Fox News, accusing Pritzker of implementing policies that make Illinois residents “less safe.” She accused Pritzker of having “constantly defended dangerous criminal illegal aliens” and attempting to “obstruct” the Trump administration.

Medina has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Sheridan, who was just 18, was reportedly walking with her friends when she was shot and killed.

Her family released a statement following Medina’s arrest, calling Medina’s arrest a “first step.”

“What Sheridan was doing that night—walking with friends near her campus—was normal. It was safe. It is what students do every day,” they said. “We will not allow this to be dismissed as ‘wrong place, wrong time.’ This was not random misfortune. This was a violent and preventable act,” her family said. “This cannot be just another case that fades from public attention. Sheridan’s life mattered. What happened to her matters. And we will make sure she is not forgotten.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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