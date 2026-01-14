Pro-Israel Group Agrees to Disband in NY After Investigation Into ‘Harassment’ of Pro-Gaza Groups

The far-right pro-Israeli group Betar US will disband in New York after an investigation found it engaged in “bias-motivated harassment” against pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The settlement was announced Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James. According to her statement, the investigation uncovered “widespread persecution of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish New Yorkers, driven by broad hostility and animus toward several protected groups, in violation of New York civil rights laws.”

James’s statement continued:

The settlement requires Betar to immediately cease instigating or encouraging violence against individuals, threatening protesters, and harassing individuals exercising their civil rights, and subjects the organization to a suspended $50,000 penalty that will be enforced if Betar violates the agreement. Betar is seeking to dissolve its not-for-profit corporation and has indicated to OAG that it is winding down operations in New York.

According to the statement, the investigation began March 2025. Based on the AG’s findings, it was determined that Betar engaged in “bias-motivated harassment” and encouraged its supporters to “attend and disrupt” pro-Palestinian protests. Additionally, the investigation found that members of Betar’s leadership referred to keffiyehs as “rape rags,” and official Betar social media accounts “publicly circulated content celebrating violence against Palestinians.”

There were also multiple instances of violence. In an attack on pro-Palestinian protesters in February 2025, one of the demonstrators was stabbed.

Betar was founded in 1923 in Europe and expanded to the U.S. several years later. The Anti-Defamation League, as noted by James, categorizes it as an “extremist” hate group.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) praised the ruling. He accused Betar of sowing “campaign of hatred across New York” and “trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed.”

For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed. There is no place for their bigotry in our politics, and I'm grateful for @NewYorkStateAG's unflagging pursuit of justice. https://t.co/hPFmgLLaUW — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 14, 2026

In November 2024, members of the group badgered Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over her criticism of the Israeli government during its war in Gaza.

Not long after James’s statement, Betar released its own statement denying any allegations of wrongdoing. Despite this, organization chairman Ronn Torossian signed an assurance of discontinuance confirming Betar’s promise to cease operations in the city.