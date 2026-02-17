Pro-MAGA Podcaster Destroys Trump DOJ in Scorching Epstein Rant: ‘So Many F*cking Lies!’

Pam Bondi, the Epstein files, “aliens are real”… and what’s that other guy’s name again? pic.twitter.com/fXpMyJSING — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 16, 2026

MAGA podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan torched the Trump Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to “prosecute any pedophiles” after the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ryan, who supported Trump’s run for president in 2024, took to X Monday and posted a video as he railed against the administration, taking aim first at Bondi following her appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

During the hearing the attorney general protested against lawmakers interrogating her on the president’s past affiliation with Epstein, at one point shouting that the Dow stock market index was “up 50,000” under Trump.

“Nobody gives a f*ck,” Ryan said in his video. “What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any pedophiles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with. But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”

He continued: “Well, you know what that sounds like? That sounds like how Trump ran his campaign: ‘Let’s drain the swamp.’ Doesn’t that sound a lot like draining the swamp? It actually is drain the swamps served up to you on a f*cking silver platter but you’re not gonna take it, are you? You’re gonna protect pedophiles! You’re going to protect pedophiles rather than go after them and hope that everybody’s happy that the Dow hit 50,000. Are you f*cking out of your mind?!”

In what appeared to be an attack on the whole administration, Ryan followed: “I guess the whole drain the swamp campaign promise was another f*cking bullsh*t lie, huh? Man, the lies are stacking up fast. I’ve never seen so many f*cking lies appear in, what, a year? It’s only been a f*cking year! Look at all the f*cking lies!”

He then rounded on administration officials for attacking Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) whose backing of a discharge petition was key to the eventual release of the Epstein documents.

“They’re trying to do the f*cking job of the entire Department of Justice because nobody over there will do their f*cking job when it comes to putting pedophiles away in prison. So you give him sh*t because two people are trying to do the job of the entire Department of Justice,” he said. “F*ck you, f*ck you.”

Taking a further jab at congressmembers and senators relaying online how “shocked” they were by what they’d seen in the unredacted files available to lawmakers, Ryan demanded they take what they’d learned to the floors of their respective congressional legislature, where making such speech is protected.

“So here’s a tip. Get to f*cking work. Permission granted!” he raged.

He reserved one blast of fury for former President Barack Obama, following a podcast appearance in which he suggested aliens were “real” and quipped: “Right in the middle of the biggest pedophile ring exposed in the f*cking world, all of a sudden, we’re gonna drop that aliens are real?”

“F*ck you, motherf*cker,” he railed. “F*ck you. F*cking aliens? F*ck off.”

