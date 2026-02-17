Trump Salutes ‘Good Man’ Jesse Jackson in Laudatory Memorial Post — Claims Civil Rights Icon ‘Could Not Stand’ Obama

President Donald Trump mourned the death of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson on Tuesday in a post claiming Jackson “could not stand” former President Barack Obama.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post following news of Jackson’s death:

I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jackson’s death was announced by his family in a statement on Tuesday morning. While Jackson’s cause of death was not disclosed, he had suffered from numerous health issues in recent years, including progressive supranuclear palsy and Parkinson’s disease.

“Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” read the family statement. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

