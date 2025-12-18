The $1,776 Checks for Troops Trump Claimed Were ‘Because of Tariffs’ Are Actually Congressionally-Allocated Housing Allowances

In a speech Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump touted $1,766 “warrior dividend” checks that would be sent out to the troops for the holidays and claimed the funds were from tariffs. The next day, multiple media reports confirmed a very different funding source.

“1,450,000 military service members will receive a special — we call ‘warrior dividend’ — before Christmas, so warrior dividend, in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776,” said Trump during his remarks. “And the checks are already on the way.”

WARRIOR DIVIDENDS ⚔️🇺🇸 "1,450,000 military service members will receive a special we call Warrior Dividend before Christmas… in honor of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776." – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/2SenJQT0xI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

However, the funds for these “warrior dividend” checks are actually coming “from Congressionally-allocated reconciliation funds intended to subsidize housing allowances for service members,” reported Defense One senior reporter Thomas Novelly, citing a senior Trump administration official.

OVERNIGHT: President Trump’s $1,776 checks for 1.45 million troops announced Wednesday night come from Congressionally-allocated reconciliation funds intended to subsidize housing allowances for service members, a senior official confirmed to @DefenseOne.https://t.co/mGWski9Exl — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) December 18, 2025

Specifically, the funding that will be used for these payments was already allocated in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act passed earlier this year: the “Basic Allowance for Housing” entitlement, a monthly payment meant to cover off-base housing expenses for troops including rent, mortgage, and utilities.

It is not from tariff revenue.

Under the bill, Congress appropriated $2.9 billion to the Defense Department “to supplement the Basic Allowance for Housing entitlement within The One Big Beautiful Bill,” the senior official wrote in an email to Novelly, adding that $2.6 billion would be disbursed “a one-time basic allowance for housing supplement” for “[a]pproximately 1.28 million active component military members and 174,000 Reserve component military members” who are ranked O-6 and below.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins confirmed the source of funding with her own sources.

“[I]t is not tariff money,” she reported. “It is not a bonus. It IS funding meant to help with high housing costs.”

The $1776 checks to military. Senior GOP aide tells me: —->The money is from OBBBA, not tariffs.

– It is $2.9 billion for *basic housing costs*

– Was meant to be for two years to help with out of pocket.

– Pentagon decided to instead give this money as a one time payment.… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 18, 2025

This assistance was intended to be for two years to help with out-of-pocket for “basic housing costs,” Desjardins added, but the “Pentagon decided to instead give this money as a one time payment.”

The budgetary sleight-of-hand was criticized for not actually sending extra money to the troops and for being misleading.

Jessica Riedl, a Brookings Institution budget and tax fellow and contributor at The Dispatch, blasted the Trump administration for “announc[ing] troop bonuses but then quietly taking it out of their housing allowance fund” as “so typical of this White House: Totally gimmicky, likely illegal, and ultimately accomplishing nothing.”

Going on national TV to announce troop bonuses but then quietly taking it out of their housing allowance fund is so typical of this White House: Totally gimmicky, likely illegal, and ultimately accomplishing nothing. https://t.co/MdOvDDuFz9 — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) December 18, 2025

Nonetheless, it does appear that the administration’s claim that the payments won’t be subject to federal income taxes may in fact be accurate, as a supplemental housing allowance.

And an interesting note, prompted by a @Zachary_Cohen Q: that $1,776 "bonus" should NOT be subject to federal income taxes, if indeed it's a supplemental housing allowance. 1925 court ruling exempted housing benefits from taxation; 1986 act affirmed.https://t.co/TUWB0ugZXF https://t.co/0QOeLUHv7k — Andrew Lautz (@andrew_lautz) December 18, 2025

