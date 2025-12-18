“Hunger Games” was trending on social media on Thursday, and it wasn’t because there was news about the latest installment in the franchise landing in 2026. Instead, many found themselves asking whether Hunger Games was jumping from screen to real life with the announcement of President Donald Trump’s so-called “Patriot Games.”

In a Thursday video message, the president announced events that will be included in Freedom 250, a massive celebration of America’s 250th birthday, which will be July 4, 2026. He promised Americans have “never see anything like it, and you’ll never see anything like it again.”

Part of the celebration will be a state fair at the National Mall.

“From June 25 to July 10 of next year, we will host the great American state fair on the National Mall, featuring pavilions from all 50 states, highlighting breathtaking innovations and celebrating America’s exceptional history and culture,” Trump said.

In the fall, the president added, there will be a four-day athletic event featuring “the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” called the “Patriot Games.”

America turns 250 🇺🇸🇺🇸 President Donald J. Trump on Freedom 250 and the 2026 celebration that honors our nation like never before. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aSaPqQ0U7m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

While MAGA fans celebrated the first-ever Patriot Games, many critics on social media compared the president’s announcement about young athletes representing different states and territories to the plot of Hunger Games, a dystopian tale where two teenagers (a boy and girl) are chosen from different districts to battle to the death until one survivor remains. Author Suzanne Collins published the first Hunger Games novel in 2008, and a film adaptation was released in 2012, kicking off a still-running franchise.

I’m sorry but is he announcing the Hunger Games? https://t.co/iwwpXilNpz — Qondi (@QondiNtini) December 18, 2025

We asked for affordable health care and Republicans are giving us the Hunger Games. https://t.co/Mz1hdqRh8p — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 18, 2025

Americans: ‘We want to be able to afford housing, food, and healthcare.’ Trump: ‘I welcome you all to the first annual Hunger Games!’ https://t.co/8LE2nLPddF — Adam ⚾️ (@GradyTripp00) December 18, 2025

"And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice." (The Hunger Games, 2012) https://t.co/fCx32lUMYb pic.twitter.com/3FJw4boQLv — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 18, 2025

Trump announces the "Patriot Games" which sound an awful lot like the "Hunger Games" pic.twitter.com/1dw1j6AczO — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) December 18, 2025

I had to go check Bloomberg because I assumed Trump announcing his version of the Hunger Games had to be AI. https://t.co/pErMa5xuUV — Steven Asarch (@IAmAsarch) December 18, 2025

Events next year will kick off with the lighting of the Washington Monument from December 31 to January 5.

“To help carry out these exciting plans, we have created a new public-private partnership,” Trump said in his video message. “It’s called Freedom 250. Working with states, companies, and organizations across the country, we will renew the patriotism, pride, and pioneering spirit of America and lay the groundwork for the next 250 years of independence and freedom. This will be a time like you’ve never had in your lives, America 250.”