Rahm Emanuel Praises Marjorie Taylor Greene and Erika Kirk for Pushback on Hateful Political Rhetoric

Prominent Democrat Rahm Emanuel praised two Republican women Monday for pushing back on hateful rhetoric pervading American politics.

Emanuel is the former mayor of Chicago, and is considering a 2028 run for the Democratic nomination for president.

During his interview, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer brought up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) recent fallout with President Donald Trump over the Epstein files. Blitzer played video of Greene telling Dana Bash this weekend, “I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.”

“I take her comments and also Mrs. Kirk, when at the eulogy, said that she forgave the shooter,” Emanuel said of Greene and Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk.

Emanuel continued:

I think both Republican women — and I mean this sincerely — have shown a generosity of spirit and also a sense of self-reflection that all of us should, which is to own what we do in a way, if I could, not to be too partisan, that the Republican men have not done. Where the president goes to a eulogy and says, “I hate my enemies,” and the wife who lost her husband was more generous in spirit. And we do know and the American people know this — our politics is way too toxic. I’ve participated in my own kind of poisoning the pool. All of us have to own our actions. We can have our disagreements without wanting it to be a Hunger Games. So I take Marjorie Taylor Greene comments of self-reflection and acknowledgment of responsibility, and all of us have to do a piece of that. I have participated in my own way, but I do think it’s ironic that when you look at kind of what’s happening with Tucker Carlson or the president, the kind of toxicity that they’re talking about — and yet the Republican women have been up front about both responsibility and somehow to actually clean the slate.

Watch the clip above via CNN.