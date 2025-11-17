Bill Maher Blasts Dems for Ditching Science and Going Too Far on ‘Gender Bullsh*t’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher said a great example of the Democratic Party rejecting science is that it went way too far on “gender bullsh*t” in the past few years on the latest episode of his Club Random podcast.

His guest, actor Patton Oswalt, told Maher the U.S. has “kept freaking out” since Barack Obama was president, and Maher pushed back, saying the left has “freaked out” on a number of issues as well.

Maher rattled off a quick list of examples, including gender, race, parenthood, schools, homelessness, crime, the border, education.

He then said, “We stopped being a scientific people.”

Oswalt disagreed, saying “but the left certainly stayed scientific.”

“No they didn’t,” Maher told him.

“Why not?” Oswalt asked.

“Because they think gender b*llshit, that they went way too far with, that’s not scientific,” Maher told him.

Oswalt asked him to explain how Dems went “too far with gender stuff.”

The Real Time host said the left became overly fixated on LGBTQ issues and acted like they applied to the majority of Americans. Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, during her doomed bid for president last year, said she was in favor of trans Americans having access to “medically necessary” procedures, and also signaled she was in favor of minors having access to trans drugs and operations.

“If I was teaching children, what I would teach them is, there is a default setting for the human being, which is heterosexuality,” Maher said. “But that doesn’t mean every person is that, and we should completely respect everyone who isn’t that.”

Maher then said some states went as far as saying “let’s not even put [gender] on the birth certificate.”

“We’re we teaching that?” Oswalt asked.

“Teaching it? It was a law here in California!” Maher shot back.

He was likely referring to California, in 2019, becoming the first state to put “non-binary” as the gender designation on birth certificates.

“Teach what?” Oswalt followed up.

“Don’t put sex on the birth certificate!” Maher said. “We’ll see. Now, we’ve passed that period now.”

Oswalt said he did not remember that, and Maher said that is because a lot of it does not permeate the “Bluesky bubble.”

The discussion on gender came as Maher and Oswalt were discussing politics. Maher, a moment earlier, said he believed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) would make a “fantastic” presidential candidate — with some “deprogramming.”

