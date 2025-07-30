Reporter Shouts Question at Trump as Presser Ends: What Was Epstein ‘Stealing Those Women For?’

An off-camera reporter attempted to ask President Donald Trump about his claim that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was “stealing” staff from Mar-a-Lago.

The scandal dominating the news gained even more steam on Monday when the president answered a question about why he reportedly kicked the disgraced financier out of his Florida club in the early 2000s.

“That’s such old history,” Trump said. “Very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it. But for years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein … because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help. And I said ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t never do that again.’ He did it again. And I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it.”

A previous statement made by the White House stated simply that “the president kicked [Epstein] out of his club for being a creep.”

The following day, the president was asked on Air Force One if Virginia Giuffre — a survivor of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring — was among the staff poached by Epstein.

“I think she worked at the spa, I think so, I think that was one of the people,” Trump told reporters. “Yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, none whatsoever.

On Wednesday, as the president was leaving the Roosevelt Room after signing the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act and taking press questions, an off-camera reporter shouted at his back: “Mr. President, what did you Epstein was stealing those women for?”

Reporter: What did you think Epstein was stealing those women for? Trump: *ignores, walks away* pic.twitter.com/h2JidMXQux — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 30, 2025

The president did not respond to the question– or even turn around.