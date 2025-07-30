MeidasTouch Now Top Podcast on YouTube – See This Week’s Rankings

The Meiselas brothers’ political commentary show, The MeidasTouch Podcast, claimed the #1 spot on YouTube’s podcast rankings this week.

The left-wing pod has exploded in popularity in recent years, gaining over five million YouTube subscribers and cementing Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas as prominent voices in the pundit arena.

In recent weeks, MeidasTouch has been a key player in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The MeidasTouch network has unearthed videos of both men– one in which Epstein is asked if he’s ever been with Donald Trump and women “under the age of 18”– and posted them to social media, where they’ve gone viral.

Checking in with the rest of the top five, Joe Rogan spends his third week in the #2 spot, a surprising streak for the podcast king. Tony Hinchcliffe’s comedy pod, Kill Tony, is third, the true crime show Rotten Mango is fourth, and British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO takes fifth.

Famous faces check in: Tucker Carlson at #15, Megyn Kelly at #24, Pod Save America at #66, and Call Her Daddy down at #28– a blow to Alex Cooper, who dominated the chart last week.

Here’s a full rundown of the top 100 podcasts from YouTube, July 21 – July 27, 2025: