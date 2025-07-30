MeidasTouch Now Top Podcast on YouTube – See This Week’s Rankings
The Meiselas brothers’ political commentary show, The MeidasTouch Podcast, claimed the #1 spot on YouTube’s podcast rankings this week.
The left-wing pod has exploded in popularity in recent years, gaining over five million YouTube subscribers and cementing Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas as prominent voices in the pundit arena.
In recent weeks, MeidasTouch has been a key player in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The MeidasTouch network has unearthed videos of both men– one in which Epstein is asked if he’s ever been with Donald Trump and women “under the age of 18”– and posted them to social media, where they’ve gone viral.
Checking in with the rest of the top five, Joe Rogan spends his third week in the #2 spot, a surprising streak for the podcast king. Tony Hinchcliffe’s comedy pod, Kill Tony, is third, the true crime show Rotten Mango is fourth, and British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO takes fifth.
Famous faces check in: Tucker Carlson at #15, Megyn Kelly at #24, Pod Save America at #66, and Call Her Daddy down at #28– a blow to Alex Cooper, who dominated the chart last week.
Here’s a full rundown of the top 100 podcasts from YouTube, July 21 – July 27, 2025:
- The MeidasTouch Podcast
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Kill Tony
- Rotten Mango
- The Diary Of A CEO
- 48 Hours
- The Why Files: Operation Podcast (All of ‘Em)
- Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Shawn Ryan Show
- PBD Podcast
- Dr Insanity
- This Past Weekend w/Theo Von
- H3 Podcast
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- Creepcast
- Bulwark Takes
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
- Murder, Mystery & Makeup
- Legal AF Podcast
- The Pat McAfee Show
- The Phillip DeFranco Show
- The Megyn Kelly Show
- Breaking Points
- Timcast IRL
- Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
- Call Her Daddy Podcast
- A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Unsubscribe Podcast
- Bad Friends Podcast
- The Yak
- Black Conservative Perspective
- Dark History
- The Majority Report w/Sam Seder
- Joe And Jada
- The Pivot Podcast
- Flagrant
- The Adam Mockler Show
- The 85 South Comedy Show
- The Lets Read Podcast
- Shaun Attwood’s True Crime Podcast
- Club Shay Shay
- The DeVory Darkins Show
- StarTalk Podcast
- Just Trish
- Live Trials with Emily D. Baker
- Nightcap
- Distractible
- NBC Nightly News with Tome Llamas
- True Crime with Kendall Rae
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- Timcast News Stories
- You Should Know Podcast
- Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows
- 520 in the Morning
- Shane Dawson Podcast
- Huberman Lab
- Funky Friday Podcast
- Latest Sermons
- Reel Rejects
- Smosh Mouth
- The Bulwark Podcast with Time Miller
- The Benny Show
- MrBallen Crime
- Pod Save America
- Pardon My Take
- CinePals
- 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony
- Law&Crime On the Case with Christ Stewart
- 60 Minutes
- rSlash
- Javier Ceriani Show
- Two Hot Takes
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
- Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen
- #RolandMartinUnfiltered
- Julian Dorey Podcast
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- Democracy Now!
- PBS NewsHour
- Drop Dead Serious with Ashleigh Banfield
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- Reallyfe Street Starz Podcast
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell
- IHIP News
- Brian Entin Investigates
- ScreenCrush
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know
- The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast
- The Life Wide Open Podcast
- Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
- Power Hour
- SERIALOUSLY: Deep Dives
- Stories from the Bible
- The Broski Report
- The WAN Show
- Top Story With Tom Llamas
- Club 520 Podcast
- The Jimmy Dore Show PODCAST