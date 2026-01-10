Reporters Laugh At Trump Wearing Cartoonish ‘Happy Trump’ Swag Pin At White House Event

Reporters cracked up when President Donald Trump revealed to Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy that he was wearing a cartoonish piece of Trump swag during a White Houe event.

Trump held a photo op with oil executives on Friday afternoon, during which he gave remarks and took questions from reporters. The event lasted over an hour, and generated moments of deadly serious consequence — and some that were not.

In the latter category, Doocy quizzed Trump about the hard-to-make-out pin that sat just below an American flag lapel pin. His response generated laughter from the press:

PETER DOOCY: I have a policy question, President Trump, but I’m having a hard time seeing here. I see the American flag lapel pin. What is the other lapel pin? PRESIDENT TRUMP: Somebody gave me this. You know what that is? That’s called a “Happy Trump.” (LAUGHTER) And considering the fact that I’m never happy, I’m never satisfied. I will never be satisfied until we make America great again. But we’re getting pretty close. I’ll tell you what. This is called a happy Trump. Somebody gave it to me. I put it on. Thank you. Thank you.

In another exchange, Trump falsely claimed that China doesn’t use any windmills for power:

I’m not much of a windmill person. I can proudly say, Doug, that we have not approved one windmill since I’ve been in office and we’re going to keep it that way. My goal is to not let any windmill be built. They’re losers. They lose money. They destroy your landscape. They kill your birds. They’re made in China, and all you have to do is, you know, just about all of the windmills are made in China, the structures. All you have to do is say to China, how many windmill areas do you have in China? So far, they’re not able to find any. They use coal and they use oil and gas and some nuclear, not much, but they don’t have windmills. They make them and sell them to suckers like Europe and suckers like the United States before. They are the worst form of energy, the most expensive form of energy. And in eight years, they’re rotted out anyway. Don’t take a look at Palm Springs, California, and take a look at what that looks like. It looks like a junkyard, a junkyard of steel. So we don’t approve. And I’ve told my people we will not approve windmills. Maybe we get forced to do something because some stupid person in the Biden administration agreed to do something years ago. We will not approve any windmills in this country.

He also falsely claimed to have won Minnesota three times (the real total is zero).

Watch above via The White House.