Trump Claims China Doesn’t Have Any Windmills – But It Has the Most In the World

President Donald Trump said on Friday that China doesn’t use any wind power in the country, claiming the nation only sells windmills to “suckers” like Europe while using other forms of energy at home.

While discussing Europe’s aid for Ukraine at a meeting with top U.S. oil executives on Friday, the president decreid the use of wind power– an energy form he has spoken out against for years.

“My goal is to not let any windmill be built. They are losers. They lose money, they destroy your landscape, they kill your birds,” said Trump. “They are all made in China. And all you have to do is, you know, just about all of the windmills are made in China, the structures.”

The president correctly named China as the leader in the global wind turbine manufacturers’ market. The country accounted for 65% of global wind capacity in 2023 and 74% of all large-scale solar and wind under construction in the first half of 2025.

Trump then moved to making the broader claim that China does not use any wind power inside the country, telling the press that Chinese windmills are made exclusively to be sold to “suckers like Europe.”

“All you have to do is say to China ‘How many windmill areas do you have in China?’ So far they are not able to find any,” said Trump. “They use coal and they use oil and gas and some nuclear, not much. But they don’t have windmills. They make them and sell them to suckers like Europe and suckers like the United States before.”

The president’s assertion that China does not use windmills is not just a little wrong– it’s the exact opposite of the truth.

China uses more wind power than almost every other nation combined. The country had an operating wind farm capacity of about 444,000 megawatts as of February 2025. That’s about 44% of the global total– nearly triple the capacity of the U.S. That number increased to almost 48% in 2024, as the installation of wind turbines in all countries excluding China dropped by 18%.

Trump has made this shockingly false claim about China’s renewable energy usage in the past, notably during his address to the UN General Assembly in September.

“Those windmills are so pathetic and so bad,” Trump said. “And most of them are built in China, and I give China a lot of credit. They build them, but they have very few wind farms. So why is it that they build them and they send them all over the world, but they barely use them?”

CNN’s Daniel Dale included the claim in his scrupulous fact check of the speech, telling viewers the president’s words were a “reversal of reality.”

“He claimed that China builds a lot of wind turbines and manufactures them for others, but refuses to use it itself, barely uses wind power. In fact, China is the world leader in the use of wind power,” said Dale. “It is building additional wind power in China far faster than the pace at which the U.S. is building in the United States itself. So the idea that China is just, you know, foisting this terrible source of energy on other countries while refusing to use it is a reversal of reality.”

