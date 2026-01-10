Fox News’ Jesse Watters claimed Jesse “The Body” Ventura “declared war” on the federal government with a scorching rant on the Minneapolis ICE shooting of a 37-year-old mother.

On Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters called out multiple people criticizing ICE and the administration in the wake of the shooting and killing of Renee Good, including Stephen Colbert and Ventura.

On Colbert’s late night show, Colbert argued the message from ICE is “obey or die.”

“That’s a late night comedy show,” Watters reminded his audience after playing the clip.

Watters had harsher criticism for Ventura, who is threatening a run for Minnesota governor after the shooting. Ventura, a Vietnam War veteran, longtime wrestler, actor, and conspiracy theorist, served as governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003. While holding office, he belonged to the Reform Party and Minnesota Independence Party.

“Freedom is not arresting people without warrants. We have a system here, it’s called a Constitution. And we have a party, the Republicans. Who don’t seem to want to abide by the Constitution. January 6 is a prime example of that. And now they’re all free, and they’re in charge. You know what? Maybe it’s time for Jesse — I only did one term — I’m owed a second,” Ventura told reporters in Minnesota this week.

Ventura called the Republican Party a “domestic enemy of the Constitution” and referred to President Donald Trump as a “draft-dodging coward.”

The former governor of Minnesota, Jesse ‘The Body Ventura, no relation, just declared war on the federal government,” Watters said.

The Fox News host argued Democrats are “starting a civil war over foreigners.”

“Why are the Democrats starting a civil war over foreigners? A civil war over foreigners? I’m confused. Have you ever seen these people fight so hard for Americans? I’ve never seen it. People who put on a badge and uniform and swear an oath to obey the Constitution every day, they’re the enemy? The agents protecting the country from gangs and drugs, they’re the ones being called Nazis and being hit with cars?” Watters said.

Good was shot and killed earlier this week by an ICE agent since identified as Jonathan Ross. Footage from the scene has shown she partially blocked a roadway for agents. ICE officials have claimed Ross, who let off three rounds, acted in self defense and Good used her car as a weapon. That version of events has been dismissed by local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D).

Watch above via Fox News.