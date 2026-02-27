RFK Jr Confronts Rogan About Trump ICE Criticism: ‘I Know That’s Something That’s Disturbed You’

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronted podcaster Joe Rogan about his criticism of ICE and immigration enforcement tactics under President Donald Trump.

Kennedy joined Rogan for Friday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience and when asked at one point what topics he’d like to get to, Kennedy said he wanted to chat about ICE and noted Rogan’s recent criticism.

“I know that’s something that’s disturbed you,” Kennedy told Rogan.

Rogan has criticized ICE and federal immigration agents, arguing they should be focusing all of their efforts on illegal immigrants who are violent criminals. After Minneapolis resident and American citizen Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Rogan said on his podcast that the shooting “looked horrific.”

“You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?” he said.

Kennedy argued that agents are “not just randomly searching restaurants,” but instead are going after “particular people who they’ve gotten their names from local law enforcement and others.”

Kennedy added that most caught by federal agents have “criminal records,” but many have skipped out on convictions because they have skipped bail and they’re wanted on warrants.

Rogan offered some defenses of ICE and immigration agents, saying they’re dealing with an unprecedented situation after an “open” border let millions into the country.

Rogan said the “violent interactions” caught on video are disturbing people, but he also slammed anti-ICE protests as non-organic.

He said:

I think what disturbs people is, again, obviously these violent interactions. What should disturb them is that these are not organic protests, so these protests are organized and paid for, and that’s crazy. When you find that out and you find out that people can actually be paid to protest and that they provide them with signs, they tell them what they do, it’s organized, they have signal chats. There’s been a lot of people online talking about being paid to protest in certain places and that’s kind of insane that’s even legal that you can organize a mob and pay them to go and make a bunch of noise.

Masked officers also “disturb” people, he added.

“Then there’s the natural thing that people have this distrust of people wearing masks. They don’t like that. They don’t like officers wearing masks, but on the other side, they have to wear masks because they’re being doxed and their families are being threatened and you’re filming everything they do,” he said.

Rogan did push back on Kennedy’s claim that “particular” criminals are exclusively being targeted.

He said:

I know you’re saying that they don’t, that they’re targeting specific people, they’re going after bad people, but also they’re showing up at Home Depot and just grabbing people too and trying to find out if someone is a bad guy or a good guy. So there’s probably a lot of people that are just people that got duped into coming to this country thinking they’re going to be welcomed and then they come over here and they’re trying to get jobs and now they’re getting arrested and deported. It wasn’t their fault that they were encouraged and brought into this country, but they did break the law. And I understand. I understand that perspective.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

