Trump Nemesis Massie Rips Fox Host in Fiery Clap-Back: ‘Covering Up for Rich Men Who Raped Girls’

Trump nemesis Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) hammered Fox News host Brian Kilmeade in a fiery clap-back accusing him of “covering up for rich men who raped girls” while responding to a segment in which Kilmeade blasted Massie as an “embarrassment.”

Massie is the leader of a group of Republicans who joined Democrats to force the vote that eventually resulted in the release of the Epstein files after President Donald Trump and his administration spent months fighting the effort.

On Friday, Massie lashed out at Kilmeade over a segment that was highlighted by Mediaite from that morning’s episode of Fox & Friends,in which Kilmeade and co-host Lawrence Jones name-checked him.

Singling out Kilmeade, Massie wrote “Imagine being as dedicated as @kilmeade is to the cause of covering up for rich men who raped girls.”

He then took on the “lies” from that segment:

Rebutting his lies in this segment: 1) I’ve never said the Epstein files are about Trump, or even Clinton, it’s about Justice. 2) I took my wife to SOTU.

In the Fox segment in question, Jones made a crack about State of the Union guests and Kilmeade piled on to Massie:

JONES: I understand what Massie and — what’s his name? Ro Khanna — in all of this. But they’re inviting people to the State of the Union. There is a part of this that wasn’t even a victim as his guest. So we’ll see what happens. BRIAN KILMEADE: Thomas Massie is just an embarrassment. He’s got a problem with the president. The president’s got a problem with him. So now, this guy who was a libertarian is going all in on the most leftist in the other party. So he’s not even serving the people that put him into office. But the Epstein files is interesting because they want to go for Donald Trump. They are desperate to get Donald Trump.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

