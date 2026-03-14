Fox Business Host Urges Trump to Give State of the Union-Style Speech to Americans on ‘Painful’ Price Hikes Amid Iran War

Business mogul and Fox Business host Marcus Lemonis told The Big Weekend Show on Saturday that President Donald Trump needs to deliver a “clear message” to the American people about the state of the economy.

“What I want President Trump to do, and if I was advising him — to acknowledge the fact that the economy is not in as great shape as we want it to be, and it’s a lot of hangover from the Biden administration. And rather than pointing fingers, I think people want solutions,” Lemonis said.

Lemonis noted mortgage rates now around 6.3%, saying, “You will see housing gridlock, people looking for liquidity and they will not find it. So, when you put these things together between job losses happening from A.I. and rising prices on fuel that trickle all the way through, I think that the Republican party — our party — needs to get very serious about delivering a clear message — not pointing fingers — but a solution-oriented message and not exaggerate — not exaggerate — that things are wonderful. Things are not wonderful.”

Lemonis continued:

If I was advising Trump, I would say, I feel like another State of the Union or State of the Nation or some sort of address that said to folks, “Listen, this increase in costs that is what I would call temporary, it’s painful. But there are decisions that have to be made, and there are short-term consequences to that. And I need you to trust me. I need you to know that I acknowledge that these things are happening.” I don’t think that going after [Jerome] Powell right is the answer, because even if they set an emergency discount on the rates, that trickle down does not happen nearly as the increase on oil.

He added, “I think what the American population wants right now is, ‘How long is this going to last, and are we gonna put boots on the ground, and if that happens, is this another Iraq?'”

Lemonis is the CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond and the host of The Fixer on Fox Business.

Watch the clip above via Fox News’s The Big Weekend Show.

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