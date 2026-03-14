‘He Doesn’t Really Care What Happens Next’: Tim Dillon Argues Trump Will Take Any Suggestion To End The Iran War

Tim Dillon suggested on his latest podcast that President Donald Trump really doesn’t care what happens next in Iran and that average Americans should tell the highly-suggestible president exactly what he wants to hear so we can get out of that country and move on.

“I think we’ve won and we’re done,” Dillon said. “And I think people should communicate to Donald Trump how much we’ve won. How glorious this victory has been for all of us. How exciting it’s been to see this. How grateful we are for this. And that we should all just go home and think about it as a great glorious memory of the past.”

Dillon said his plan will be all messed up by the liberals if Trump claims, “I’ve won, we’re done!” but they answer, “You didn’t win anything! You actually lost.”

“And [Trump] will go, ‘You’re right’ — and then nuke everyone.”

“So, whatever this man needs to hear,” Dillon emphasized. “Really — Whatever this guy needs to hear. He’s at the end of his life. He’s endorsing Jake Paul for president. He doesn’t care what happens next. That’s the thing with Donald Trump. He doesn’t really care what happens next.”

Dillon continued:

So, whatever this guy needs to hear to get him out of this war, tell him. Tell him that. Whatever this dude needs to hear, so that he can get us the f*ck out of there, Because this is — and obviously we all support the U.S. Military, that’s why we don’t want them dying for literally no reason in Iran, unfortunately. Now, I know people will attack me for saying that. They will say, “Well you’re dishonoring their sacrifice.”

“What I’m saying is, if we get an even crazier leader than the one we had before — I don’t get it,” Dillon said of Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Earlier in the show, Dillon explained that Mojtaba Khamenei is going to be even more dedicated to getting a nuke than his father was because the U.S. killed his whole family.

“But Trump is just kind of on a farewell tour,” Dillon continued.

Dillon’s sentiment echoed that of fellow podcaster Joe Rogan who said he was “spooked” by Trump getting ready to become an octogenarian.

“Right, he’s 80, he doesn’t have much to lose,” Rogan said this week. “That’s the scary thing about old leaders — it’s like, death is imminent. It’s within a decade, if you’re lucky,” Rogan said, adding, “You’re making decisions for babies and children and the future of the world, if everything goes great.”

Watch the Tim Dillon Show above on YouTube.

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