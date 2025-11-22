Journalist Ryan Lizza claimed he learned the meaning off a sexual slang term from a poem written by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lizza’s ex-fiance, Olivia Nuzzi.

In a Saturday Substack post, the second in a series, Lizza dropped some bombshell claims about Nuzzi and her relationship with Kennedy, including that she feared he might “kill” her if the truth about them ever came out. Nuzzi’s relationship to Kennedy led to her losing her gig at New York magazine. She claimed the relationship never became physical, but she should have divulged the correspondences. Kennedy had denied an affair with Nuzzi.

Lizza shared parts of what he referred to as a “poem” Kennedy supposedly wrote to Nuzzi while she and Lizza were engaged. Lizza also claimed through his Substack that Nuzzi had engaged in an affair with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R) in 2020. Four years later he said he discovered Nuzzi corresponding with Kennedy and he shared some selected poetry.

Vanity Fair announced this week that they are reviewing their relationship with Nuzzi, a newly-hired editor, after Lizza’s post about Sanford.

Lizza wrote in the latest blog:

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services, had written to my then-fiancé. “Drink from me Love.” He continued, “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

According to Lizza, there were “many” poems, but most are too explicit to share. He called the one poem he referred to as “American Canyon” and said he learned the term “felching” through the poetry.

“The poem—let’s call it “American Canyon”—and many others, too explicit to print, changed everything. (Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching.),” Lizza wrote.

According to Dictionary.com, the slang term felching is the act of “sucking or licking” ejaculate out of someone’s anus.

In Lizza’s post, he also claimed that Nuzzi feared Kennedy could “kill” her if Lizza shared the truth about why they were ending their engagement.

““If anyone ever finds out,” Lizza recalled his ex-fiance telling him. “I’m afraid Bobby will kill me.”

Read the full Substack post here.