Trump Insists Others ‘Brought Up’ Renaming Landmark ‘TRUMP STATION’ — Despite Report He Held Up Billions in Public Funds to Make it Happen

President Donald Trump is denying that he came up with the idea of renaming New York City’s Penn Station “TRUMP STATION” despite a recent report that he withheld billions of dollars in federal funding to do just that.

Trump, taking to his Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon, posted a long screed voicing his opposition to the so-called “Gateway” tunnel project between New York and New Jersey, saying it would be “financially catastrophic for the region.”

He then turned his attention to the Penn Station matter.

“Also, the naming of PENN Station (I LOVE Pennsylvania, but it is a direct competitor to New York, and ‘eating New York’s lunch!’) to TRUMP STATION, was brought up by certain politicians and construction union heads, not me – IT IS JUST MORE FAKE NEWS! NO COST OVERRUNS!!!”

He capped the rant with his signature, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s “TRUMP STATION” denial came nearly two weeks after NBC News reported that he told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) he would release the federal funds necessary for the Gateway tunnel if Schumer renamed Dulles International Airport and Penn Station after him.

Trump claimed that it was Schumer who floated the idea to him, a notion later contradicted by Trump’s own press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who said Trump floated the idea to the New York senator.

