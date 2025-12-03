‘She’s Trying to Sell Books and Cover Her A**’: 2028 Dem Hopeful Josh Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris From Orbit

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), a contender in former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s veepstakes and likely candidate for the 2028 nomination, nuked Harris from orbit in an interview with Tim Alberta.

According to Alberta, who profiled Shapiro for The Atlantic, Shapiro did not take it especially well after the journalist informed him that Harris had fired some shots at him in her campaign memoir, 107 Days.

From Alberta’s story:

The man I observed over the next several minutes was unrecognizable. Gone was his

equilibrium. He moved between outrage and exasperation as I relayed the excerpts. Harris had accused him, in essence, of measuring the drapes, even inquiring about featuring Pennsylvania artists in the vice-presidential residence; of insisting “that he would want to be in the room for every decision” Harris might make; and, more generally, of hijacking the conversation when she interviewed him for the job, to the point where she reminded him that he would not be co-president. “She wrote that in her book?” he said in response to the claim concerning the residence’s

art. “That’s complete and utter bullshit.” “I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies,” he added.

“What seemed to bother Shapiro, more than any one detail, was Harris portraying him in

ways consistent with the whispers that had dogged him throughout the vetting process and

throughout his career: that he was selfish, petty, and monomaniacally ambitious,” observed Alberta. “Given that they’d known each other a long time—’20 years,’ Shapiro said with a groan—I asked

whether he felt betrayed.”

“I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her ass,” he declared before, Alberta reported, backtracking out of disgust with himself. “I shouldn’t say ‘cover her ass.’ I think that’s not appropriate.”

In 107 Days, Harris wrote that Shapiro was guilty of “peppering” her and her staff with questions, as well as a “lack of discretion.”