SHOCK POLL: More Americans Want ICE Abolished Than Not After Renee Good Shooting

More Americans favor abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency than oppose it after the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross — the first time a plurality has supported dumping the agency.

On Wednesday of last week, Ross shot and killed Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events, and protests have been widespread in the aftermath of the incident.

Support for abolishing ICE was already growing before the shooting, but was still squarely in the minority at 42 percent in a Civiqs poll.

That support crossed over into a plurality in a new Economist-YouGov poll taken January 9 – 12, 2026. Respondents were asked “Would you support or oppose abolishing ICE?” to which 46 percent replied either “strongly support” or “somewhat support.”

Strongly or somewhat opposed to abolishing ICE were 43 percent of Americans, with twelve percent saying they were “not sure.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-MN) and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) have slammed the Trump administration for freezing state and local agencies out of the investigation of the shooting. Americans overwhelmingly agree.

Respondents to the poll were asked “Who should be responsible for investigating the shooting?”

A massive 71 percent said that Minnesota officials should be involved in the investigation.

Asked “Based on what you know, was the shooting of the woman in Minneapolis justified or not justified?” 50 percent responded “no” versus 30 percent “yes” and 20 percent “not sure.”

The poll comes on the heels of a YouGov survey that showed Americans favor the filing of criminal charges against Good. Fifty-three percent answered “yes” versus just 30 percent “no” — including 54% to 23% among independents — with the remainder responding “not sure.”