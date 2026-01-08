Tim Walz Denounces Trump Admin Effort to Shut State Out of ICE Investigation and Play ‘Judge, Jury,’ and ‘Executioner’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) denounced the FBI blocking state investigators from access to evidence in the shooting of a Minneapolis woman by an ICE agent.

“Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Walz declared at a Thursday press conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) revealed earlier they have withdrawn from the investigation into the death of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good after the FBI blocked their access to evidence.

Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent this week. Footage from the day shows Good blocking a roadway and agents attempting to get her out of her car. As she moved her car, she was shot multiple times. ICE officials have said she used her car as a weapon, something Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and others have rejected.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement:

Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.

Walz said on Thursday it’s difficult to believe the FBI’s investigation will be “fair” as administration officials already seem to have their minds made up. He accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of acting as “judge, jury” and “executioner” in the case. In a Wednesday statement, Noem accused Good, a mother of three, of “domestic terrorism.”

Walz added:

I will continue to press that we be part of the investigation, that we do the investigation so that Minnesotans can trust what the outcome is. I don’t have a predetermined notion. Yes, I saw the video. Yes, I saw that. But a thorough investigation will see what happened before that. It will take all factors in and it will come up with a fair and just conclusion. And we will accept that. It’s very, very difficult for Minnesotans to think in any way this is going to be fair when Kristi Noem was judge jury and basically executioner yesterday. That’s very very difficult to think that they were going to the fair.

