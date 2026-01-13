NEW POLL: Criminal Charges for Trump ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Favored — By Whopping 23-Point Spread

Americans favor the filing of criminal charges against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross for the killing of Renee Nicole Good — with a whopping 23-point spread between “yes” and “no” responses.

On Wednesday of last week, Ross shot and killed Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Days after the shooting, Americans disagreed with Trump and Noem by almost two-to-one. Respondents to a YouGov poll taken between January 9 and January 11th uniformly showed opposition to ICE on every question.

Americans were asked, “Do you think the ICE agent should face criminal charges for shooting the woman in Minneapolis?”

Fifty-three percent answered “yes” versus just 30 percent “no” — including 54% to 23% among independents — with the remainder responding “not sure.”

There was a similar spread when participants were asked “Do you think the ICE agent was justified or not justified in the amount of force he used in shooting the woman in Minneapolis?”

On that question, 53% said “no,” Ross wasn’t justified, to just 28% “yes.”

Elsewhere in the poll, a stunning 61% said ICE “often” or “sometimes” arrests immigrants “who are authorized to live in the U.S. and have not committed immigration or customs violations.”

And similarly, 60% said that Trump’s ICE agents use “unnecessary physical force against U.S. citizens who have not committed immigration or customs violations.”

The survey also showed that ICE now has a net favorability rating of minus-12, compared to a plus-16 net favorability in February just weeks after Trump was sworn in. That’s a 28-point swing in less than a year.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-MN) immediately called BS on the government’s narrative, and Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) similarly lashed out at Trump and Noem in the aftermath of the shooting.

Walz has also slammed the Trump administration for freezing state and local agencies out of the investigation of the shooting.