‘Sickened and Outraged’: Prosecutors Blast Portland Freedom Fund for Bailing Out Man Who Kills Partner Just Days Later

A group focused on providing bail to low income minority defendants is in hot water with prosecutors after bailing out an Oregon man with a history of violence whose partner was found dead just one week later.

Mohamed Adan, 36, was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years. He pled guilty to second degree murder for the slaying of his former partner, Racheal Abraham. The Portland Freedom Fund provided $2,000 (the required 10% of $20,000) for Adan’s bail on August 22. Abraham was found dead in her home on August 27. There were three children living with her in the Portland apartment.

Prosecutors are blasting the PFF over their decision to step in on the case, noting Adan’s long history of “escalating” violence against Abraham.

Adan was born in Somalia and first came to the United States as a refugee. He was also convicted of felony strangulation, domestic violence, and more.

The “escalating series of attacks” by Adan began in 2022, according to prosecutors. In May 2022, Abraham took out a restraining order against Adan after she said he punched her in the head multiple times while intoxicated. In July, police were called back to the apartment and Abraham said Adan broke her phone and strangled her.

Adan’s threats included “I’m going to put you to sleep” and “I should kill you,” according to authorities. Adan was arrested and at an arraignment, Abraham pleaded for help.

“Statistics show that strangulation cases lead to homicide,” she told the court through a statement. “I don’t want to be a victim.”

Adan would go on to cut off a GPS monitor ordered by the court and violate his parole, returning to his partner’s address. In August, Abraham accused Adan of breaking into the home and beating her with prayer beads.

Adan was again taken into custody and against the objection of prosecutors, his bail was set at $20,000. The PFF gained major momentum in 2020 amid Black Lives Matter protests in Portland and around the country.

Following Adan’s release, he returned to the home of Abraham and strangled and stabbed her to death while the three children were present in the home.

“The murder was horrific, with Racheal suffering catastrophic knife wounds to her face and other parts of her body. The Medical Examiner concluded that she died by strangulation, and opined that the strangulation occurred after suffering the knife wounds. The three young children were present in the home at the time of the assault and murder,” prosecutors said.

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez told reporters he was “sickened and outraged” by the PFF’s decision.

“That reckless decision had real world consequences,” he said.

Other prosecutors have echoed his point.

“This case is an absolute tragedy that never should have happened. The warning signs were there and Racheal Abraham did everything in her power to protect herself. Mohamed Adan should have never been out of custody. Those who believed they knew better than the professionals tasked with ensuring safety, including Racheal herself, were wrong. And it cost her life. Racheal deserved better. Her children deserved better. She should be here with us today,” Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Marrero said after Adan’s sentencing.

The DA’s office is now asked the court to order “forfeiture of the remaining bail amount due which is $18,000. The money will be used for restitution including helping Racheal’s children to heal.”

