Lara Trump Declares ‘I’m Working Out for All the Trumps’ After Donald Calls Exercise ‘Boring’

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump declared that she’s “working out for all the Trumps” after the commander in chief went on the record that he finds exercising “boring.”

The humorous moment came during a New Year’s resolution exercise segment on Fox & Friends with Crunch fitness instructor Danelle Rivera.

When Rivera mentioned the mobility circuit could be done at home or “at the airport,” Lara Trump, filling in as a co-host on Friday morning, invoked comments by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about a “workout area” in terminals.

“We have some people in this administration saying we’re gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it,” said Trump, the wife of Eric Trump.

“Not the president. The president said it’s boring,” Brian Kilmeade said, a day after the president said as much in a Wall Street Journal exclusive with the commander in chief a day earlier.

“I’m working out for all the Trumps, so don’t worry about it,” she responded. “We got it going on.”

