Social Media Star Racks Up $1 Million in First Hour on OnlyFans — Soon After Turning 18

A social media star pulled in more than $1 million in her first hour on OnlyFans on New Year’s Day — a move that disturbed a number of people on social media because it came just months after she turned 18.

Piper Rockelle is a YouTube sensation who rocketed to fame on the Google-owned platform, where she now has more than 12 million subscribers, despite not having posted a new video in a year. She described her channel as being dedicated to “entertainment, quality, family, fun, love, and good vibes” — it included teen-friendly content like do-it-yourself videos and makeup tutorials.

But she is now earning big bucks on the platform synonymous with adult content.

“We broke the record!!! $1,000,000 in less than an hour,” Rockelle celebrated on X. “You guys are the best thank you for changing my life.”

$1 million is actually underselling it — Rockelle made $1.26 million according to her screenshot. Most of that came from subscriptions — about $900K — while nearly $300K came from messages, and another $63,000 came from tips. She netted more than a $1 million after OnlyFans took its cut.

“Everyone told me not to do this but here we are… time to take it ALL OFF for you bbys 💖,” Rockelle said in her OnlyFans bio.

Mediaite did not want to pay to see what content was on her OF, but according to a Grok summary, it offers “suggestive and exclusive content aimed at monetizing her fanbase, but not explicit nudity on the main feed.” There are 6 posts on her OF account.

Rockelle had been teasing her OnlyFans debut on social media recently, including a video of her in a skin-colored bathing suit on Instagram.

Many of the commenters appeared to dread her OF turn, though.

Here is a look at some of the comments she received on the post:

Never wouldve thought shed take this path😭

As someone who watched you when I was little this is sad. ur gonna ruin ur life. And future. Take care

Piper what have you done with piper 💔

My child hood.💔

Many X users seemed to be equally uncomfortable with Rockelle joining OnlyFans so soon after she legally became an adult. Rockelle’s 18th birthday was on August 21, 2025.

its really sad to see piper rockelle who isonly 18 starting an OF. Girl was groomed her entire life and now is being taken advantage of by older girls like sophie rain. 18 is way too young for an OF — T (@tortythegreat99) December 28, 2025

This Piper Rockelle shit is wild man. The war is, and has always been on our children. The message we are sending to young women, and men as well, that it’s okay to forgo a real chance at life to get rich off smut, and pedophilia is mad. America is going straight to hell. — ohbrian (@BMcKnightJr) January 1, 2026

the whole piper rockelle thing is sooo fkn weird bro. grown up online as a child and now all the OF or fanvue whatever shit she’s on. why u feeding into the perversion of these men that have been WAITING for this since she was young. the thought makes me sick. men r disgusting — 🐇 (@notartdeco) December 28, 2025

You get the idea.