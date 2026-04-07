‘8 PM Is Happening!’ Trump Doubles Down in Call With Fox’s Baier

President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday, who reported on air that the president told him “8 p.m. is happening” – referring to a massive attack on Iran if no deal is reached.

“I just got off the phone with the president, and he called, and I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what are the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn’t going to put the odds on, but he said, 8 p.m. is happening,” Baier reported, adding:

That’s what he said. He said, if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have never seen. Now he’s sticking to that at this point. Now he said, if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But at this hour, he didn’t want to put odds on it, but he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That’s a huge deal. And obviously we all think that it’s a thing that he’s putting out there to say, don’t do this. He says he doesn’t want to do it, but he is at this hour sticking to it and saying it might be likely if they don’t come to the table.

Iran reportedly cut off all direct communication with the U.S. after Trump’s shocking post to Truth Social vowing to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” if the country does not reach a deal with him by Tuesday night, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal’s Alexander Ward added, however, that “talks with cease-fire mediators continue, Middle Eastern officials said. The move has temporarily complicated efforts to make a deal by Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline Tuesday but hasn’t ended the talks, the officials said.”

Trump sparked anger and concern around the globe on Tuesday morning with his post, which read, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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