‘Disturbing’: Larry Sabato Gobsmacked by Governor’s Plummeting Approval Rating

Renowned political analyst Larry Sabato was gobsmacked by a new poll showing Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger’s (D) approval rating plummeting.

The survey in question, which was conducted by George Mason University and The Washington Post, found that Spanberger’s net approval rating is above water by just one point, 47%-46%, a double-digit drop for the new governor, who easily defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears last fall.

Sabato told ABC 7News, “A drop of that margin is stunning, and it should be greatly disturbing to the governor and the governor’s staff if it’s repeated in other surveys.”

He identified Spanberger’s energy and tax policies as being of particular concern, given the electorate’s focus on affordability.

“That’s an example of where the Spanberger team has to change directions. “They really haven’t put out very much about affordability. She has a case to make based on the legislation she proposed that was passed, and they’ve had a press conference or two here and there, but you really have to hit people hard with information before they can absorb it,” said Sabato. “It’s a particularly busy time in the world and in this country, so I don’t think they’ve done enough there, and they need to work on that pretty rapidly. They don’t want her ratings to continue to sink. She just started. She’s been in for two and a half months.”

The poll also found that 41% of respondents believe Spanberger’s agenda would make Virginia less affordable. Just 31% say it will make it more affordable.

Since taking office, Spanberger has championed a partisan gerrymandering plan that would create ten Democratic-leaning congressional districts and leave only one district in which Republicans would be favored.

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