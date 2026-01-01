Local News Anchors Marvel at ‘Horrible Spot’ Trump Is Putting State’s Elected Republicans In

Denver’s local 9News anchors marveled at the recent “horrible spot” President Donald Trump has put members of his party in within Colorado, a former swing state that became a reliable Blue state during the Trump years.

“You said he repeated today that the election is rigged, especially here in Colorado, and that puts Republicans here in a really tight spot,” noted anchor Phil Lipof.

Kyle Clark replied, “It’s a brutal spot for them, right? Because either they break with the president and they say, ‘No, that is a fantasy. Elections are not rigged. You have to come out and vote because elections are valid, or they buy into the election-rigging fantasy. And Colorado voters have already shown that they are not interested in doing that. And then you’ll have Republicans who try to split the difference. The last candidate for governor on the Republican ticket here tried to publicly say, ‘Elections are fine,’ and then privately she said, ‘Oh, we really know there’s something funny with those elections.’ She took a 20-point L. So voters—they saw right through it. They were not buying it. He puts the GOP here in a really tough spot.”

“So you think, like, Gabe Evans, somebody like that, those districts—that’s a horrible spot to be put in,” added Kim Christiansen.

“It’s a difficult spot. And right now, you have some Republicans like Lauren Boebert who are pushing back on Trump. You have others who are fiercely loyal to him. And then you have someone like Gabe Evans who are just kind of hard to find. Gabe’s got his head down, you know? He’s got a tough year ahead,” Clark argued.

President Trump's claims that Colorado's elections are rigged force Republicans like Rep Gabe Evans into a tough choice:



1) Embrace the false claim and alienate swing voters

2) Reject the false claim and anger Trump/MAGA base

3) Avoid any media outlet/forum that will ask pic.twitter.com/7cnWoEfHQ4 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 1, 2026

Clark was referring to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) publicly breaking with Trump this week over his veto of her bill to bring clean drinking water to rural communities in her district. Boebert is now suggesting that Congress vote override the veto and has accused Trump of hurting his own voters in her district to try to punish the state’s Democratic governor.

Clark reported on Trump’s attacks against Colorado earlier in the discussion, “This New Year’s Eve, as Americans’ thoughts turn to friendships and family in the year ahead, Trump is railing against leaders in Colorado, telling them to, quote, ‘rot in hell.’”

“President Trump promised, quote-unquote, harsh measures to punish Colorado if the state didn’t free his friend Tina Peters. She’s serving time for a scheme to tamper with voting systems. Trump is relocating Space Command out of Colorado, citing his false claim that mail-in elections like Colorado’s are rigged. He’s dismantling the NCAR Weather and Climate Lab in Boulder, denying disaster aid for Colorado’s wildfires and floods, and vetoing Congress’s unanimous bill to fund the Arkansas Valley pipeline. It would bring clean drinking water to towns on the Eastern Plains. When the retaliation reached Republican Congressman Lauren Boebert’s district, even she took issue with it,” he added.

“We’re talking about Southeast Colorado, who’s overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in the last three elections, and these are not the people that should be attacked,” noted Boebert in a clip from earlier in the week.

As Americans' thoughts turned to friendships, family, and the year ahead on New Year's Eve, President Trump raged online against Colorado, telling the Governor to "rot in hell." pic.twitter.com/J3q4fbJz75 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 1, 2026

