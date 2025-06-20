Social Media Trashes Trump’s EPA Over Move to Bring Back Asbestos

President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering lifting a ban on asbestos, the cancer-causing mineral that’s been comprehensively outlawed since last year.

Asbestos, which has been known to cause mesothelioma and other types of cancers, was fully outlawed by the Biden administration after decades of a partial ban. Now, the Trump EPA under Administrator Lee Zeldin, has told a federal appeals court that it is reconsidering the ban, The New York Times reported this week.

As is often the case, the reaction tweets came fast and furious.

“So it was 1968 and I was huffing asbestos with my friends before a big test, and…” pic.twitter.com/k3dUhuUhd7 — Alex Jewell 🧢 (@bestfoodalex) June 18, 2025

Mmmm more yummy asbestos for me https://t.co/j1ENBMEpHJ pic.twitter.com/e9wYKTaawq — DJ Spit (@djspitrapper) June 19, 2025

“We're removing additives from food and replacing them with asbestos." #MAHA pic.twitter.com/F4clIdcuLk — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 19, 2025

The EPA will now examine whether aspects of Biden’s ban on chrysotile asbestos “went beyond what is necessary to eliminate the unreasonable risk and whether alternative measures — such as requiring permanent workplace protection measures — would eliminate the unreasonable risk,” according to a court declaration obtained by the Associated Press.