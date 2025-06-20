Jewish Republican Congressman Says He Was ‘Run Off the Road’ By a Pro-Palestinian Activist

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) took to social media this week to condemn a “young man” who ran him off the road in his district, in order to show him a Palestinian flag and call for his death.

Miller, a former Trump aide who is one of four Jewish Republicans in the House, posted a video to his social media account on Thursday discussing the incident. “The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice,” Miller wrote on X, adding:

As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence.

He later said that a police report has been filed and thanked the “local police departments of Ohio’s 7th District and the U.S. Capitol Police for your assistance today.” Miller also added, “when I am able to share the finalized report I will do so immediately. Hate has no home here in OH-7!”

Lawmakers across the U.S. have been on edge since the targeted assassinations of two Minnesota state lawmakers last week – shootings which resulted in one lawmaker and her husband being killed in their home, while another and his spouse were severely wounded, but survived.

In the clip, a clearly angry Miller, said, “Let’s make something abundantly clear to anyone who needs to see this, which apparently is a lot of people. If you have an issue with a legislator, your city councilman, your mayor, anyone like that, the appropriate thing to do is to reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices.”

“What is not okay is to assault anyone, whether you’re a member of Congress or anybody else within our district while you are driving to work,” he said, adding:

Ohio 7, this morning, as I was driving to work, some unhinged deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag, not to mention death to Israel, death to me, that he wanted to kill me and my family. Thank God my daughter was not in my vehicle or anybody else at the time. We know exactly who you are. I have gone about my day. I’ve carried on my meetings and we will not hide. And I will continue to fight against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate. You have an issue? Take it to our office. You want to run me off the road? That’s a different story. We know who you are, young man, and the police are going to be paying you a visit. And I hope what you did this morning is worth it to you and anyone else who plans on doing this to anybody within our district, state, or country.

House Democratic leaders released a statement in support of Miller and blasted the attack, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe. The rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable. This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People’s House.”

Watch the video above.