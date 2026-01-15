Stephen A. Smith Predicts the GOP Will Lose Big in Midterms — And He Blames Trump

Stephen A. Smith foresees big losses for the Republican Party in the midterm elections, and he’s placing blame squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.

On a recent episode of Straight Shooter with Stephen A., Smith led with his prediction that the GOP would lose the midterms. He then took it a step further by adding that the presidency was likely in jeopardy in 2028, as well. All of this, he claimed, would be due to the president’s actions.

Smith continued:

To all the Republicans out there, to all the conservatives out there, you’re about to lose the midterms. You’re going to lose. And you might lose the presidency in 2028, and it’s going to be at the fault of your president, Donald Trump. He’s going to blow it for you! He’s going to blow it for you! I want you to hear it first. And yes, I’m calling them out, my buddy, Sean Hannity, because I texted him to tell him that. Trump is blowing it! He’s blowing it! He’s going to blow it for himself; he’s going to blow it for the GOP; he’s going to blow it for Congress; he’s going to blow it for the Senate; and he’s likely going to blow it for the White House.

Smith then explained his reasoning for that belief, claiming that the president doesn’t “know how to act,” citing Trump’s comments amid a litany of controversial his administration is involved in:

What you’re hearing about is Gestapo tactics on a part of ICE. What you’re hearing about is, what happened to going after the hardcore criminals and making sure to deport them, as opposed to terrorizing everyday normal American citizens? What we’re hearing about is chaos, chaos, chaos. And, oh my lord, we don’t need to see this again. We don’t need to see this again. That’s what you’re hearing about. And you’re hearing a president that doesn’t know how to be quiet. You know, crack addicts, they’re people that are addicted to crack. Cocaine and heroin addicts, they’re addicted to cocaine and heroin. Alcoholics, they’re addicted to alcohol. I never heard what the word is that defines somebody addicted to carrying a microphone. Ladies and gentlemen, I, your friendly neighborhood host, is on the air between ESPN and Sirius XM. I am on the air live a minimum of 22 hours a week, a minimum of 45 weeks a year — a year! Ladies and gentlemen, that equates to over 900 hours, and I’ve got nothing on Trump. Not a damn thing! He can’t stop! Every time you turn around, it’s something.

Trump has also seemingly been preparing for the worst at the end of 2026. In an interview with Hannity, he cited the historical trend of presidents losing the midterms even if “they’ve done well.” Trump went on to question the psyche of voters going against successful administrations. He also warned that he would be impeached by the Democrats should they gain control of Congress.