Texas Republican Called Out For Sharing AI Rendering of Rescued Soldier



Screenshot/Associated Press

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was called out on social media for sharing an AI rendering purporting to be the U.S. airman who was rescued from Iran just before midnight Saturday.

A U.S. F-15 was shot down over Iran on Friday. Although both airmen successfully ejected, only one was rescued immediately. After a massive search effort both by Iran and the U.S., President Donald Trump announced the successful rescue of the second airman on Truth Social.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” Trump wrote in part.

Later Sunday, Abbott shared the image of what looks to be a U.S. service member holding an American flag and surrounded by a smiling rescue team. The original post says, “Here is the photo of the honorable Colonel being rescued yesterday—God bless him— our soldiers are ALL doing God’s work! HAPPY EASTER!”

Abbott’s post above the picture read, “This is so awesome.”

The governor’s re-post quickly received a community note: “This photo is AI-generated. The Pentagon has not released any official images of the rescue mission or the colonel for operational security. Similar images of smiling soldiers with flags in helicopters have been identified as synthetic fakes.”

Reporter Billy Binion with libertarian magazine Reason pointed out Abbott’s folly, writing, “This kind of stuff is bleak. I get that we’re in a new era, but we desperately need a new crash course in media literacy, or just a reminder to be remotely discerning. The governor of Texas should not be sharing an obviously fake photo from a slop account.”

This kind of stuff is bleak. I get that we’re in a new era, but we desperately need a new crash course in media literacy, or just a reminder to be remotely discerning. The governor of Texas should not be sharing an obviously fake photo from a slop account. pic.twitter.com/gY1dwQVRFE — Billy Binion (@billybinion) April 5, 2026

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