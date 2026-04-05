NASA Chief: Odds Are ‘Pretty High’ That Aliens Are Real

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told CNN’s Jake Tapper the odds are “pretty high” that aliens are real during an interview on State of the Union on Sunday.

“Are we alone?” Tapper wrapped up the interview by asking.

Isaacman said he hasn’t seen any signs of alien life yet — but he wouldn’t be surprised one bit by it.

Here is his full answer:

I’ve been to space twice, I didn’t encounter any aliens up there yet. I have not seen anything to suggest that we’ve been visited by any intelligent life forms out there. But when you think about it — we got 2 trillion galaxies out there, who knows how many star systems within each of it. I would say the odds that we will find something at some point to suggest that we are not alone are pretty high.

The interview ended there. That exchange came right after Tapper said he would be remiss if he didn’t ask what millions of Americans wanted to know — whether or not we are “truly alone in the universe.” He then asked if the prospect of alien life factored into NASA’s mission planning.

Isaacman said, “Our job here is to go out and try and unlock the secrets of the universe, and one of those questions is, are we alone? So I would say that is inherent in every one of our scientific endeavors.”

Those questions come two months after ex-President Barack Obama said aliens are real. “But I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama added.

Obama’s answer irritated President Donald Trump, who said the former POTUS should not have talked about it.

“He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told Fox News afterwards. “I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake.”

Soon after, Trump said he was ordering the government to release files on UFOs and aliens.

Isaacman’s interview with Tapper on Sunday coincided with the Orion spacecraft about to pass by the far side of the moon.

Watch above via CNN.

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