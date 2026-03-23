The View’s Ana Navarro Warns Trump That People Will Celebrate His Death After Robert Mueller Firestorm

The View’s Ana Navarro warned Donald Trump on Monday that “karma never forgets” in the wake of the president’s comments about the death of former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller served as special prosecutor to investigate whether Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow reported Saturday that Mueller found “definite, absolutely conclusive evidence that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump become president, that the Trump campaign was aware of it and expected to benefit from it, and that they took steps to obstruct the investigation into it.”

Trump claimed that the report completely exonerated him.

After news of Mueller’s death broke on Saturday, Trump posted to Truth Social, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

On Monday’s edition of The View, Navarro called Trump’s behavior “galling,” and denounced “a commander-in-chief in the middle of a war taking to Truth Social to attack somebody who won a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while ‘commander bone spurs’ was dodging the draft.”

“It’s the hypocrisy of this entire situation that I think just is something that we can’t get numb to,” Navarro continued.

And I just want to remind people, though, because I haven’t heard — I’ve heard very few Republicans condemn this this weekend. I saw the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, say we should have empathy not for the family of Robert Mueller, but for Donald Trump, is who we should have empathy for. This is the same thing he did with John McCain after he died, the same thing he did with Rob Reiner. This is who he is because he is a mean person with a dark heart, verbal diarrhea, and no impulse control.

Navarro added, “Let me just say this: karma never forgets an address. And he is 80-years old, he’s got obvious visible physical ailments, and there will be people that when he passes away — as we will all passed away — will write these type of things and celebrate. If you don’t condemn it today from him, you don’t have a right to condemn it then from anybody.”

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!