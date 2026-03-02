Trump White House Hits Back at MAGA Influencer ‘Confused’ By Messaging on Iran Attack

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at MAGA influencer Matt Walsh on Monday after Walsh claimed he was “confused” by the administration’s messaging about the U.S. attack on Iran.

“So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program,” Walsh posted on social media on Monday morning.

“And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been, depending on who you ask. And although we are not fighting this war to free the Iranian people, they are now free, or might be, depending on who seizes power, and we have no idea who that will be. The messaging on this thing is, to put it mildly, confused,” concluded the Daily Wire host.

Leavitt replied with a lengthy screed, laying out President Donald Trump’s stated objectives in Iran.

“On Saturday, President Trump released a statement laying out clear objectives to the American people for Operation Epic Fury,” she claimed, adding:

Let me reiterate them: Destroy the Iranian regime’s missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. Annihilate the Iranian regime’s Navy. Ensure the regime’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces. Stop them from making and using IEDs or roadside bombs, which have gravely wounded and killed thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. Guarantee that Iran can NEVER obtain a nuclear weapon. Preventing this radical regime and its terrorist leaders from threatening America and our core national security interests is a clear-eyed and necessary objective.

“Killing terrorists is good for America. 49 of the most senior Iranian regime leaders – including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – have already been wiped off the face of the Earth so far in the opening strikes of Operation Epic Fury,” Leavitt added, concluding:

Finally, while Operation Midnight Hammer did obliterate Iran’s major nuclear sites, the regime was fully committed to rebuilding their nuclear program, and they REFUSED to make a deal, despite months of extensive talks and good faith efforts by President Trump’s top negotiators. Simply put, the terrorist Iranian regime would not say yes to peace. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has actively and intentionally facilitated the killing of Americans while chanting “death to America” and funding other bloodthirsty terrorists seeking to destroy the United States and all of Western Civilization. Prior American leaders were too weak and cowardly to do anything about it. Now, President Donald J. Trump is correcting decades of cowardice and holding those responsible for the deaths of Americans accountable. Their brutal attacks and threats will finally end under President Trump. America will win – the terrorists will be defeated.

Leavitt’s direct response to the MAGA influencer is a clear sign that the White House is aware of frustration inside the base and is working to keep Trump’s winning 2024 coalition together, which included a strong anti-war contingent.

Walsh held firm following Leavitt’s post, writing, “I know some of my followers here are annoyed at me but I have to call it like I see it. A basic level of honesty is an obligation that comes with having a public platform. This operation seemed like a bad idea to me before it happened, and I said so. Now that it is happening, I’m not going to suddenly change my tune. It still seems like a bad idea to me. I hope I’m wrong. But that’s how I see it.”

