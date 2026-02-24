President Donald Trump called out Democrats for not standing up and applauding after he called for a ban on gender affirming surgery for transgender youth.

“Michelle, please stand up. And thank you for your great bravery,” Trump said to a young woman who detransitioned.

“And who can believe that we’re even speaking about things like this? Fifteen years ago, if somebody was up here and said that, they’d say, what’s wrong with him? But now we have to say it because it’s going on all over numerous states without even telling the parents. But surely, we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that? We’ve been talking about we must ban it, and we must ban it immediately,” Trump said.

After Republicans in the House chamber stood and applauded, Trump pointed out the Democrats.

“Look, nobody stands up,” Trump remarked. “These people are crazy! I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

Trump continued, “Boy oh boy, we’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country. But we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time, didn’t we?”

