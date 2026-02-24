‘You Should Be ASHAMED!’ Fiery Trump Unleashes on Democrats for Sitting During Key State of the Union Moment

President Donald Trump told the Democrats present in the House chamber for his State of the Union address that they should be “ashamed” of themselves after the failed to stand at a key moment during his speech.

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So, tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” said Trump.

That led to a protracted round of applause and standing ovation from the Republican side of the aisle as Democrats remained seated.

“Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself! Not standing up, you should ashamed of yourself,” declared Trump after he regained the floor.

“That is why I’m also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases drug lords, murderers all over our country. They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country! And you should be ashamed of yourself,” he continued, speaking over Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who shouted at him from their seats.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!