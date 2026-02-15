Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) flatly rejected Attorney General Pam Bondi’s new claim that “all” of the DOJ files on Jeffrey Epstein have been now released.

In a fiery social media thread posted late Saturday and early Sunday, Mace responded to the bombshell letter from Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche which claimed the DOJ “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ [Epstein].”

“Despite the memo released by DOJ last night, not all the Epstein files have been released,” Mace wrote. “And the excuses provided for not releasing all the files will not hold up in a court of law. This isn’t going away until people go to jail.”

Despite the memo released by DOJ last night, not all the Epstein files have been released. And the excuses provided for not releasing all the files will not hold up in a court of law. This isn't going away until people go to jail. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 15, 2026

The Republican congresswoman has been fiercely critical of Bondi and the DOJ in recent days — and that criticism was only ratcheted up further following the letter from Bondi and Blanche.

“Citing “Work Product Privilege” will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files,” Mace wrote. “I’m not an attorney and even I know this won’t hold up in a court of law.”

She added, “explain this: an internal FBI email from March 17, 2025 shows agents requesting ‘clear and specific guidance’ on redacting photographs depicting ‘former U.S. Presidents, Secretary of State, and other celebrities’ from the Epstein files. So which is it? You didn’t redact to protect the powerful, or you needed specific guidance on how to do exactly that? Your government is withholding information and files whether it’s SDNY, FBI, CBP, CIA, DOJ or elsewhere.”

Bondi and Blanche’s letter included a long list naming “politically exposed persons” mentioned in the files. That list included; President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Tucker Carlson, Bruce Springsteen, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos,Robert De Niro and Barbra Streisand — just to name a few.

Mace, though, claimed the list is incomplete.

“They’re missing names on the list disclosed this evening,” Mace wrote.

I want to be abundantly clear about the DOJ memo released tonight: Citing "Work Product Privilege" will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files. I'm not an attorney and even I know this won't hold up in a court of law. RE deliberative process privilege, it would… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 15, 2026

The South Carolina Republican also made clear she thinks people should be fired at the DOJ over the episode.

“So poorly managed, heads should roll,” Mace said. “And what they did to the victims. SHAME ON THE DOJ.”

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!