‘Those Are a Lot of Boos’: JD Vance Jeered At During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Vice President J.D. Vance was mercilessly booed at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy on Friday night.

As the vice president and Second Lady Usha Vance waved American flags to greet the American team during the parade of athletes, the commentators noted the frosty reception at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

“There’s the vice president and his wife, Usha — ooh, those are not — oh, those are a lot of boos for him,” one commentator said on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage.

“Whistling, jeering, some applause. Not a long shot of him,” she said as the camera cut to the athletes.

Vance told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “In the spirit of the Olympics friendship, competition — competition based on rules — and just coming together around shared values, we’re very, very thrilled to be here, and we’ll have a great conversation about number of topics.”

Vance added that he had been excited to attend the Olympics in Milan “pretty much since I became vice president.”

Also spotted in Italy was Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. women’s ice hockey game against the Czech Republic on Thursday. The Americans won with a score of 5-1.

